Sergio Aguero reportedly asking for a pre-pandemic salary from potential suitors

Sergio Aguero is looking for a new club for next season after announcing that he’ll be leaving Manchester City upon the expiration of his contract in June. The Argentine, according to Diario AS, is torn between staying in the Premier League at a club like Chelsea or Manchester United or leaving for Europe.

Barcelona have been heavily linked, with Joan Laporta thinking of teaming him up with his dear friend Lionel Messi, while Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also been mentioned. Gazzetta dello Sport, as carried by Diario AS, report that Aguero intends on capitalising on his free agent status and extracting the most he can from any potential signing. Despite being close to 33 and being blessed with a far from exemplary injury record, he wants his last contract in Europe to fund a golden retirement and has asked Juventus for €12m per season to sign for them.

The Italians consider that high given the financial fallout of the pandemic coupled with the moment Aguero is living. They aren’t alone, as at that kind of money neither Barcelona nor PSG would consider themselves to be seriously in the running. Such a salary is pre-pandemic in every sense, and in the end the market will mark his best option.