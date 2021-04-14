Real Madrid president Perez reassures Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has been reassured that he remains a fundamental player at Real Madrid by the club’s president Florentino Perez.

It is claimed that the Madrid supremo – who has once again been re-elected as the club’s president through to 2025 – has moved to assure the Belgian that he is a key player in the long-term in the Spanish capital, as reported by France Football and as cited by Deportes Cuatro.

The Belgian star has been beset by injury problems since moving to Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Indeed, Hazard has started just 20 of a possible 68 games for the club in La Liga in the timeframe since he moved to Spain and the frustration has built up with both the player and fans.

Recently, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas but decided not to undergo surgery on the issue on the advice of the medical teams of his national side and Madrid.