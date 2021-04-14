Real Madrid and Liverpool name starting lineups for Champions League quarter final second leg at Anfield

Real Madrid travel to Merseyside this evening to take on Liverpool at Anfield in the quarter final second leg of the Champions League. Los blancos go into the game with a 3-1 lead from the first leg back in Spain last week, but will be wary of the danger posed by that away goal. They’ll take solace in the fact that Anfield will be without its fearsome atmosphere, however, like the one that famously met Barcelona back in 2019.

Once del Real Madrid @tjcope : Courtois Valverde Militao Nacho Mendy Casemiro Kroos Modric Asensio Benzema (C) Vinicius — Miguel Ángel Díaz (@miguelitocope) April 14, 2021

Zinedine Zidane has opted for what looks to be a 4-3-3, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Fede Valverde, Eder Militao, Nacho and Ferland Mendy. Casemiro will anchor the midfield, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line and captain the side in Sergio Ramos’ absence, flanked by Marco Asensio and the star of the first leg, Vinicius Junior.

Jurgen Klopp looks to have set up his Liverpool team in a similar 4-3-3 shape, with Alisson starting in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak and Andy Robertson. Fabinho will sit at the base of midfield, alongside Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner. The familiar front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will look to do damage in the final third.