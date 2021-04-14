Barcelona La Liga

Is this the Barcelona kit for the 2022-23 season?

The Barcelona kit design for the 2022-23 season has been shown for the first time in what Footy Headlines are describing as a leak from the designers.

The traditional red and two shades of navy blue are included in the kit in a design of pinstripes, which is an eye-catching combination if one that varies significantly from recent kits of the club.

The website references the fact that this kit is most comparable to the home top from the 2001-02 campaign, which had blue and red stripes.

It remains unknown what the kit sponsorship situation at the Catalan giants will be in the 2022-23 campaign, with the club’s current deal with Rakuten expiring in the summer of 2022 – that may either be renewed or a new sponsor sought at that period.

Footy Headlines had lost month shown what the 2021-22 kit for the club could possibly look like in a new design.

