Is this the Barcelona kit for the 2022-23 season?

The Barcelona kit design for the 2022-23 season has been shown for the first time in what Footy Headlines are describing as a leak from the designers.

The traditional red and two shades of navy blue are included in the kit in a design of pinstripes, which is an eye-catching combination if one that varies significantly from recent kits of the club.

🔵🔴According to @Footy_Headlines, this is a leak of the Barcelona home kit for the 22-23 season Nike's war on tradition continues, do we like it?

The website references the fact that this kit is most comparable to the home top from the 2001-02 campaign, which had blue and red stripes.

It remains unknown what the kit sponsorship situation at the Catalan giants will be in the 2022-23 campaign, with the club’s current deal with Rakuten expiring in the summer of 2022 – that may either be renewed or a new sponsor sought at that period.

Footy Headlines had lost month shown what the 2021-22 kit for the club could possibly look like in a new design.