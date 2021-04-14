Barcelona meeting to finalise Eric Garcia deal

Barcelona held a meeting with the agent of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia on Wednesday in a bid to smooth over a switch this summer.

The central defender is apparently keen to return to the Camp Nou – where he left in 2017 – but a report in El Mundo Deportivo has given an update on the suggestion that the wages offered may provide a stumbling block.

The club’s new Director of Football Mateu Alemany is said to have met with former central midfielder Ivan de la Pena – now Garcia’s agent – to discuss the terms of a potential deal.

It is claimed that the wages on offer from the Blaugrana are below what had been verbally agreed by the previous board and that has put any deal in jeopardy.

Garcia is out of contract at the Etihad this summer and will become a free agent, with a return to Catalonia now in the balance.