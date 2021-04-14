Barcelona in talks with agent of Sergio Aguero

Barcelona are in talks to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as a free agent this summer.

The details are outlined by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Argentine is one of the options at the Camp Nou this summer.

Aguero will not be having his contract renewed at Premier League leaders City this summer and he will be able to move elsewhere without a transfer fee, which is attracting the Blaugrana.

Barcelona transfer news has regularly referenced that the club want to bolster their forward line this summer and the Argentine – who has netted a remarkable 257 goals across a decade at City – would provide a solution.

However, the striker celebrates his 33rd birthday this summer and is likely to be on the wanted list of several other top European clubs.

Last month, a report in TyC Sports included Aguero as being linked to the Catalan clubs as the Argentine striker could theoretically be a key component in their charm offensive to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.