Watch: Barcelona-linked Neymar dazzles with sublime skill during Champions League quarter-final

Neymar is a name never too far away from Barcelona news, but the intensity of their connection has ramped up in recent days. The Brazilian, who played for Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, is currently negotiating a new contract with his club, Paris Saint-Germain, but talks have reportedly gone stagnant. The word on the street is that he wants to return to Catalonia to re-unite with Lionel Messi.

The pair, alongside Luis Suarez, fired the Blaugrana to a famous treble in the 2014/15 season, and have maintained a WhatsApp group ever since. Given Neymar’s 29 and his contract with PSG comes to an end in the summer of 2022, his next move is crucial. If anyone was questioning whether the Brazilian still has it, they needn’t look any further than Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and PSG. He showcased his trademark skill in one moment before rattling the crossbar.

As well as the aforementioned European success, Neymar enjoyed significant domestic glory during his four year stint in Catalonia. He won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles and one Supercopa de Espana. On top of that, he was also part of a team that won the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.