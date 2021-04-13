The two Real Madrid stars praised by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Real Madrid news is now firmly focused on the side’s Champions League quarter final second leg against Liverpool.

Los Blancos ran out 3-1 victors in last week’s first leg in the Spanish capital and are in the driving seat going into the second leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

However, the visitors have a number of unavailable players including Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos all out injured, while Raphael Varane has Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

Nonetheless, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior – who both starred in the first leg, with the latter netting two goals – are both available for the clash on Merseyside.

The two were picked out for special praise by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of the second leg.

Klopp told his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by Marca: “I don’t know him (Kroos) very much, but I admire him. He’s wonderful. He reminds me a bit of Schuster, although Schuster was more dynamic. He has a lot of capacity and ability to shoot as well.

“Vinicius impressed me but he did not surprise me. Everyone knows why Madrid signed him.”

Does Klopp have any special plans to stop him? “In the first goal (last week) we did not have one! But you do have to stop the balls towards him, that is clear. But I’m not surprised, I’m impressed.”

Madrid are aiming to win their fifth European title in eight seasons, with this clash a repeat of the 2018 showpiece event.