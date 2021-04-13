The three options Zinedine Zidane has to replace Lucas Vazquez at Liverpool

If Real Madrid avoid defeat at Anfield tomorrow evening, they’ve secured a place in the Champions League semi-final. They won the first leg in the Spanish capital 3-1, but aren’t going to Merseyside full of confidence given their injury woes. Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane are all missing, note Marca, meaning Zinedine Zidane is short options in defence.

Lucas Vazquez’s absence is a real blow. The Galician is one of Zidane’s most trusted lietanants, and the Frenchman is going to have to be smart to plug the gap. Marca have cited three potential solutions. Zidane could start with a back four, with Alvaro Odriozola coming in at right back, Eder Militao and Nacho in the middle and Ferland Mendy left.

Another option is to retain a back four and shift Militao to the right, a position he played at Porto. Mendy would then tuck inside beside Nacho, with Marcelo coming in at left back. Alternatively, Nacho could shift right and Miliato could partner Mendy. The third solution would see Zidane go to three at the back, like he did against Eibar. That would see Militao, Nacho and Mendy start central, with Marcelo as a left wing back and perhaps Fede Valverde at right wing back.