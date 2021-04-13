The three objectives of Florentino Perez’s new mandate as Real Madrid president

Florentino Perez was on Tuesday proclaimed as president of Real Madrid until 2025. He was elected unopposed, entering his sixth term in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu seamlessly. Melchor Ruiz, carried by Cope, reports that Florentino has three main objectives to achieve in his new mandate.

Tras el acto de proclamación de Florentino Pérez como Presidente del @realmadrid,Florentino viaja con el equipo a Liverpool, donde los de Zidane buscarán mañana el pase a las semifinales de la @ChampionsLeague.El equipo entrenará a las 20.00 y antes (19.15) Rueda Prensa de Zidane pic.twitter.com/H10EIMRnRC — Melchor Ruiz (@melchorcope) April 13, 2021

First is for Madrid to complete the renovation of the Bernabeu, enabling the club to become a benchmark for modernity in terms of football stadiums. Second is to kickstart a new sporting project with the best players in the world, led by Kylian Mbappe. Third is to strengthen the club’s economic situation and raise its income.

Madrid have achieved quite a lot under Florentino. They’ve won 47 titles between football and basketball. In football, they’ve won five European Cups, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and five Supercopa de Espana titles. In Basketball they’ve won two European Cups, one Intercontinental Cup, six league titles, six Copa del Rey titles and 6 Supercopa de Espana titles.