Spanish football morning headlines: Perez re-elected Real Madrid president, Ramos positive for Covid-19 and Barcelona to extend Pedri deal

Spanish football morning headlines for April 13.

Perez re-elected

Real Madrid news on Tuesday is dominated by president Florentino Perez being re-elected in his position for a further four years.

Florentino Pérez, proclamado presidente del Real Madrid hasta 2025.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 13, 2021

Perez was unopposed in the election for the third successive time as he has secured a fifth term at the helm of Madrid.

Ramos positive for Covid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19.

The club released a statement to confirm that the experienced defender had returned a positive result in the latest round of testing.

It continues the talismanic captain’s run of bad luck, as he is currently unavailable for Los Blancos through injury.

Barca to extend Pedri deal

Barcelona are considering offering a new contract to teenage midfielder Pedri, according to a report from RAC1 as per El Mundo Deportivo.

The teenager’s current deal expires in 2022 although the Blaugrana have an option to unilaterally extend that agreement through to the summer of 2024, which now appears to be an inevitability.