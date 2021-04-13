Barcelona Champions League

Spanish evening football headlines: Klopp praises Real Madrid duo, new contract offer for Sergi Roberto and Barcelona world’s most valuable club

Spanish football evening headlines for April 13.

Klopp on Madrid duo

Real Madrid news is now firmly focused on the side’s Champions League quarter final second leg against Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp picked out Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior as two Madrid stars to praise ahead of the game.

Vinicius Junior

Klopp told his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by Marca: “I don’t know him (Kroos) very much, but I admire him. He’s wonderful. He reminds me a bit of Schuster, although Schuster was more dynamic. He has a lot of capacity and ability to shoot as well.

“Vinicius impressed me but he did not surprise me. Everyone knows why Madrid signed him.”

New Blaugrana contract offer

Barcelona have opened talks over a new contract with Sergi Roberto, whose deal at the Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2022.

Cadena Cope report that Director of Football Mateu Alemany has now made contact with the player’s representatives over extending his stay at the club.

Barca most valuable club

Barcelona have leapfrogged Real Madrid as the world’s most valuable club, as reported by Forbes.

Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium

The update sees the Catalan giants valued at $4.76bn, edging out their great rivals whose valuation is measured at $4.75bn.

