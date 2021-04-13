Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid news on Tuesday morning is dominated by their captain Sergio Ramos testing positive for Covid-19.

The club released a statement to confirm that the experienced defender had returned a positive result in the latest round of testing.

It continues the talismanic captain’s run of bad luck, as he is currently unavailable for Los Blancos through injury.

Ramos is now set to enter a period of self-isolation, in compliance with Spanish health advice and guidelines.

He will not be able to return to the club’s facilities until he returns a negative test for the virus.

He is the second player to test positive for the virus at the club in recent times following his central defensive partner Raphael Varane.

Ramos is out of contract in the Spanish capital in less than three months time and his future at the club remains uncertain, with his deal expiring on 30 June.