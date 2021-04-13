Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid the two most likely destinations for wantaway Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus according to Diario AS, who report that the Portuguese has grown tired of life in Turin and is in search of a new challenge, preferably at his old club Real Madrid. Los Blancos have other priorities, however, and both Cristiano and Juventus know it. The Italian giants are in a moment of financial crisis, however, and are looking to free themselves of his considerable salary. They’d sell for €25m.

No offers have been tabled, but all roads appear to be leading to Paris Saint-Germain. The idea is trade him for Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean, the latter of whom is on loan in Paris from Premier League side Everton. Juventus are also thinking about Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract negotiations with Milan are stagnant. Such activity would amount to a minor revolution in Turin, but it’s only possible if Cristiano departs.

All parties seem to be on the same page. Cristiano wants a new challenge and Juventus need to free up their wage bill and rejuvenate the squad. But as things stand, the Portuguese will complete the final season of his contract in Serie A. That is unless PSG, or perhaps even Madrid, make a move in the coming weeks and months.