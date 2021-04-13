Ousmane Dembele wrestling with pubalgia problems but Gerard Pique in line to play Copa del Rey final

Ousmane Dembele has been playing through the pain barrier for Barcelona these past few weeks, with pubalgia problems. That’s according to Helena Condis and carried by Cope. These problems don’t prevent the Frenchman from playing, and he has racked up 27 games on the bounce without a break. But it means he feels discomfort and is afraid of a relapse, so he’s undergoing conservative treatment every afternoon with a physio.

Gerard Pique, a pillar of this Barcelona team, has trained normally all week with the idea of playing in Saturday’s final of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao. Ronald Koeman led a session on Tuesday featuring all the available first teamers, with B teamers Oscar Mingueza, who’s really a first teamer at this point, as well as Ilaix Moriba and Inaki Pena. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Neto remain sidelined with injury.

Koeman has given the players Wednesday off, so the squad will return to training on Thursday morning. The Dutchman will be keen for his charges to assemble with fire in their eyes and hunger to win the first title of his reign, which they’ll contest Marcelino’s Athletic for down at La Cartuja in the Andalusian capital of Seville.