Neymar on his future: “Will I stay in Paris? PSG is a great team”

Neymar is a name never too far away from Barcelona news, but the intensity of their connection has ramped up in recent days. The Brazilian, who played for Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, is currently negotiating a new contract with his club, Paris Saint-Germain, but talks have reportedly gone stagnant. The word on the street is that he wants to return to Catalonia to re-unite with Lionel Messi.

The pair, alongside Luis Suarez, fired the Blaugrana to a famous Champions League-winning treble in the 2014/15 season, and have maintained a WhatsApp group ever since. Given Neymar’s 29 and his contract with PSG ends in 2022, his next move is crucial.

If anyone was questioning whether the Brazilian still has it, they needn’t look any further than Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and PSG. Neymar showcased his trademark skill with a stunning man-of-the-match performance as PSG lost on the night but went through on aggregate.

Speaking after the game to RMC Sport, as carried by Marca, Neymar gave nothing away. “Will I stay in Paris? PSG is a great team, now we’re in the semi-finals and we dream big,” he said. “I’m very happy. We faced Bayern as a great team. The objectives have been respected, and we’ve returned to the semi-final. We hope to have a good semi-final.”