La Liga team of the week: Only one Real Madrid player despite El Clasico win

This weekend’s El Clasico saw Real Madrid edge out Barcelona in the highlight of an action-packed La Liga matchday.

However, right-back Lucas Vazquez – who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the bout – is the only player from Los Blancos to be included in the matchday’s Team of the Week.

That is according to statistical performance analysis from Whoscored.com, with Barcelona news seeing defender Oscar Mingueza – who scored his side’s only goal – also named.

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas and Huesca striker Rafa Mir – who both scored two goals apiece – lead the line, with Levante’s Jorge De Frutos included alongside Real Sociedad duo Mikel Oyarzabal and Anger Guevara.

Sevilla holding midfielder Fernando and Real Betis defender Marc Bartra are also in, along with Granada defender Quini and Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

There are now only eight rounds of action remaining in the league campaign as the title race, European places and relegation battle all look set to go to the wire.