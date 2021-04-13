Joan Laporta’s message to the Barcelona playing squad after the official team photo

Joan Laporta is cogniscent that Barcelona are in a crucial period, note Diario Sport. The Blaugrana face Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey this Saturday evening at La Cartuja in Seville, a game that could bring the first title of the Ronald Koeman era as well as Laporta’s second reign as president of the Catalan club. As well as that, Barcelona are still very much alive in a hyper-competitive title race in La Liga, two points off top.

Laporta took advantage of his presence at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for the official team photograph to address the players and coaching staff present and deliver a rallying call, of sorts. He also chatted with some of the more senior players, and was photographed hugging the apple of his eye, Lionel Messi.

Standing in the centre of the pitch and right next to Koeman, Laporta encouraged the players and coaches and let them know of his confidence in them. The playing squad encircled him to listen closely, with other team members, including physiotherapists and the like, stood just behind them. Laporta is full of ambition, and his message is said to have been one of optimism and hope.