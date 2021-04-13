Florentino Perez re-elected Real Madrid president unopposed

Real Madrid news on Tuesday is dominated by president Florentino Perez being re-elected in his position for a further four years.

Perez was unopposed in the election for the third successive time as he has secured a fifth term at the helm of Madrid.

Florentino Pérez, proclamado presidente del Real Madrid hasta 2025.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 13, 2021

Perez has now won four successive presidential elections at the club – having previously succeeded in 2009, 2013 and 2017 – with each of the last three won without another name on the ballot following a change due to the club constitution in 2012.

The rule change was designed to make challengers to the position have to meet several thresholds, including 20 years of club membership and presenting 15 percent of the club’s budget – currently a figure equating to €92.5m – with the funds required to have the commitment of Spanish banks.

Perez’s first role as president ran from 2000 through to 2006 and his new term will run through to 2025, meaning that he will have been in charge of the club for 22 of the first 22 years this century.

The club have won five Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns under Perez.