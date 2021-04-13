Barcelona set to extend contract of B team star

Barcelona have already begun talks to extend the contract of B team star Nico Gonzalez, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

The media outlet stresses that talks are still in an embryonic phase but there is progression to extend a contract that expires at the end of the current campaign.

Whilst the holding midfielder – the son of Deportivo La Coruna legend Fran – has not yet made his senior debut, he has made 20 appearances for the B side and provided two assists.

The Spain Under-19 international stands at 1.88m tall and although the Galician’s contract expires this summer, the club are hopeful of pinning him to a long-term deal that is likely to include first-team opportunities.

Gonzalez is said to be a versatile player and he is the latest in a long line of talents who had worked his way up through La Masia to become involved in a more senior status at the club.