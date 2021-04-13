Barcelona open contract talks with first-team player

Barcelona have opened talks over a new contract with Sergi Roberto, whose deal at the Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2022.

The utility player – primarily a central midfielder – has more often been deployed at right-back during his Blaugrana career but injuries this campaign meant he lost his place in that position to Sergino Dest, while Oscar Mingueza has also played there.

Now, Cadena Cope report that Director of Football Mateu Alemany has now made contact with the player’s representatives over extending his stay at the club.

🔵🔴Como ha explicado @ESPORTSCOPE, en las últimas horas se han producido los primeros contactos entre Mateu Alemany y los representantes de Sergi Roberto para abordar su renovación ➕Alemany también ha hablado con el entorno de Mingueza (cláusula) y con el de Pimienta#FCBlive — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) April 13, 2021

The 29-year-old’s future had taken place in Barcelona news in recent months but if he is to leave the club, it appears that they would rather not risk losing him as a free agent.

The Spain international has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou and has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.