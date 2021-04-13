Barcelona leapfrog Real Madrid as world’s most valuable club

This weekend’s El Clasico saw Real Madrid edge out Barcelona in their La Liga clash but the Catalan club have edged ahead of Madrid off the pitch.

That is according to the valuation of the respective clubs, with the Blaugrana leapfrogging Madrid as the world’s most valuable club as reported by Forbes.

The update sees the Catalan giants valued at $4.76bn, edging out their great rivals whose valuation is measured at $4.75bn.

The two are notably ahead of the third ranked club on the list – European champions Bayern Munich – on $4.215bn.

English sextet Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also named in the top 10 of the world’s most valuable clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain in ninth position.

The only other Spanish club on the list are Atletico Madrid, who are ranked in 13th spot.

Madrid’s shirt sponsorship with Emirates is the most valuable sponsorship deal with Barcelona’s deal with Rakuten third.