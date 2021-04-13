Barcelona accelerate talks to sign Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero will be a free agent this summer as his contract at Manchester City is not being renewed.

The Argentine is set to be in high demand among many of Europe’s leading clubs and Barcelona are accelerating talks to sign the striker, according to a report in Diario Sport.

There is an acceptance that Aguero would have to fit within the wage budget of the Blaugrana but the absence of a transfer fee and his level of play are said to be attractive to the club.

Aguero will celebrate his 33rd birthday in June but there is still hope that he can operate at the top level of European football for two more seasons and would provide an option that would elevate the Catalan club’s attacking options.

Last month, a report in TyC Sports included Aguero in Barcelona transfer news as the Argentine striker could theoretically be a key component in their charm offensive to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.

The two Argentines are close friends due to their time at international level together.

Aguero has netted a remarkable 257 goals across a decade at City but a series of fitness issues and a change in style at the Etihad has seen the striker limited to just five starts across all competitions this campaign, while he has netted just once domestically this season.