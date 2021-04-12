Spanish football morning headlines: Real Madrid star in limbo, Ansu Fati improvement and Barcelona boss Koeman loses patience with VAR

Spanish football morning headlines for April 12.

Real Madrid player in limbo

Monday’s Real Madrid news is focused on Lucas Vazquez, who is out of contract at the club this summer and may have played his final game for the side.

The versatile player is out for the remainder of the campaign and Marca outline how he has been left in limbo due to the injury, with his contract expiring in less than three months.

Barcelona teen recovering

It has been over four months since Ansu Fati last featured for Barcelona after suffering a knee injury but he is said to be on the road to recovery.

It had been feared that the teenager may have to have a third surgery on the injured knee but Catalan radio station RAC1, as per El Mundo Deportivo, say his situation is improving and he may be able to avoid such treatment again.

Koeman’s discontent with VAR

Barcelona news also has a report from Marca outlining how Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has a growing list of grievances with VAR.

The Dutchman was frustrated with officiating in this weekend’s El Clasico defeat and it is detailed how he has regularly hit out at the system throughout the season when results have not gone his side’s way.