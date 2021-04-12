Spanish football evening headlines: Koeman pressure at Camp Nou, Barcelona top Under-21 list and Real Madrid confirm squad for Anfield

Spanish football evening headlines for April 12.

Barca doubt on Koeman

Barcelona are having doubts over the future of boss Ronald Koeman, report La Sexta.

It follows a report from Cadena Ser earlier in the day that the Blaugrana board had disagreed with Koeman on blaming VAR for the defeat on Saturday evening.

Barca top Under-21 list

In more positive Barcelona news, a study from the CIES Football Observatory has shown that the Blaugrana have given more minutes to Under-21 players than any other La Liga club this campaign.

Precisely 15 percent of minutes that the Catalan giants have handed out this campaign have been to players aged 21 or under.

Barcelona just miss out on a place in the top 10 in European terms.

Madrid confirm Anfield squad

The second legs of the quarter finals of the Champions League take place this week as Real Madrid news focuses on their clash against Liverpool.

Los Blancos have now confirmed a 22-man squad, with multiple absentees for the visitors meaning that three players from the club’s Castilla team have supplemented the first-team squad.

The major team news sees Eden Hazard fail to recover from injury with Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos all out injured, Raphael Varane has Covid-19 and is self-isolating.