Sevilla strengthen Top Four grip with 4-3 thriller win at Celta Vigo

Sevilla have moved closer to securing another Top Four La Liga finish thanks to brilliant 4-3 fight back win at Celta Vigo.

Julen Lopetegui‘s side are now cushioned by 14 points inside the Champions League places and just six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid with eight games to go in 2020/21.

Sevilla started positively at the Estadio Balaidos with centre back Jules Kounde edging them in front after just seven minutes in Galicia.

However, a brace from Celta captain Iago Aspas, and a goal each from Brais Mendez and Fernando, put the hosts 3-2 in front at the break.

But Sevilla have shown consistency in recent weeks and Lopetegui’s visitors rallied after the break, with Ivan Rakitic and Papu Gomez turning the tide to secure all three points for the Andalucians.

Sevilla face fifth place Real Sociedad at the Estadio Anoeta this weekend, where a win will put them on the brink of Champions League qualification, with Celta away at Cadiz.