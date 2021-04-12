Real Madrid now statistically La Liga title favourites

This season’s La Liga title race heated up to boiling point this weekend with the top three sides separated by just two points.

Atletico Madrid remain top of the standings with 67 points despite being held to a 1-1 draw by European-chasing Real Betis on Sunday evening.

One point further back are reigning champions Real Madrid, who defeated Barcelona in Saturday’s El Clasico encounter to leapfrog the Blaugrana into second spot on 66 points ahead of the Catalan side’s 65 points.

Statistical analytical site The Analyst has now ranked Madrid as slight title favourites in the division – although they are just 1.6 percent more likely to win the title than the other sides in the top three.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have a 34.4 percent of winning the title, with Barca and Atleti both ranked equally as having a 32.8 percent of lifting the league crown.

However, this is tempered by the fact that Madrid also have a higher chance of finishing second (35.4 percent) than first and also have a higher chance of missing out on a top three spot – 2.1 percent – than any other side.

Fourth-placed Sevilla have a 0.1 percent chance of a title, and a 4.4 percent chance of a top three slot.