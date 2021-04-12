Real Madrid monitoring Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham

Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Tottenham’s potential willingness to sell star man Harry Kane this summer.

England captain Kane is set for crunch talks with chairman Daniel Levy and manager Jose Mourinho after the rearranged European Championships in a bid to settle his long term future.

Kane is rumoured to be growing frustrated at Spurs’ lack of a challenge for the Premier League title and he could push for a move away from the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, both Levy and Mourinho are prepared to sell Kane if necessary, but they do not want to strengthen one of their domestic rivals through a sale.

That could potentially open the door for Los Blancos to reignite their previous interest in the 27-year-old, with Spurs valuing him between £120-150m, which represents a cheaper deal than €180m price being quoted for Borussia Dortmund hot shot Erling Haaland.