Real Madrid linked with Serie A star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Real Madrid could make a shock summer move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Serbian international has enjoyed another outstanding season in Serie A with reported interest in him from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Diario AS, have claimed Los Blancos are now leading the race to sign the 26-year old.

Milinkovic-Savic has previously stated his desire to complete a ‘dream move’ to Real Madrid at some stage in his career but he is currently under contract at the Stadio Olimpico until 2024.

Zinedine Zidane is likely to be in the market for midfielder reinforcements this summer as he looks to secure a long-term replacement for Luka Modric in the Spanish capital.

Lazio could demand a minimum of €70m for Milinkovic-Savic in the coming months, in what would be a lower fee than Rennes are demanding for star asset Eduardo Camavinga.