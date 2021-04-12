Real Madrid injury scare ahead of Liverpool trip

Saturday saw a huge result for Real Madrid in the title race in La Liga with a 2-1 defeat of Barcelona in Saturday’s El Clasico fixture.

However, it was also another costly game with more injury casualties for Los Blancos.

Lucas Vazquez – who has been operating at right-back – is now set to sit out the remainder of the campaign but there was another injury sustained during the match.

Central midfielder Fede Valverde impressed during the game – having been brought back into the starting XI – but was substituted off in the second half and appears to have sustained a knock.

A report in Marca say that the Uruguayan’s chances of playing in this week’s Champions League return match against Liverpool are now in the air.

Valverde was only a substitute in last week’s 3-1 first leg victory but he would have been a strong contender to be involved at Anfield, potentially from the start.