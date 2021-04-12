Real Madrid confirmed squad for Liverpool trip: Three B team players called up, including former Tranmere youth star

The second legs of the quarter finals of the Champions League take place this week as Real Madrid news focuses on their clash against Liverpool.

Los Blancos have now confirmed a 22-man squad, with multiple absentees for the visitors meaning that three players from the club’s Castilla team have supplemented the first-team squad.

The major team news sees Eden Hazard fail to recover from injury with Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos all out injured, Raphael Varane has Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

In more positive news for the Spanish champions, midfielder Fede Valverde is set to be included in the squad despite sustaining a knock in Saturday’s El Clasico victory over Barcelona.

From Madrid’s Castilla side, defender Victor Chust, midfielder Sergio Arribas and former Spain Under-19 international Marvin Park – who previously spent time in Merseyside as a youngster, on the books of Tranmere Rovers.

Madrid won the first leg 3-1.