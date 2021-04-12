Key Barcelona v Atletico Madrid fixture moved forward 24 hours

Barcelona‘s potential La Liga title decider with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou has been moved forward from May 9.

The two title challengers were due to face off in a Sunday night showdown in Catalonia as part of the tight end of season.

However, as per reports from Marca, La Liga have now opted to move the fixture to a 4.15pm (3.15pm UK time) kick off on Saturday May 8.

Real Madrid‘s home game with Sevilla remains as a Sunday game but the kick off has been moved to a 9pm (8pm UK time) start.

Los Blancos’ 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona last weekend has intensified the title run in with Atletico reacting with a limp 1-1 draw away at Real Betis.

Diego Simeone‘s side are still leading the way in the Spanish top-flight ahead of the weekend, but they now have just a one point advantage over their city rivals and a two-point gap on Barcelona.