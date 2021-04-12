Borussia Dortmund confident of retaining Erling Haaland in 2021

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are increasingly confident they will be able to hold onto star man Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norwegian international has been heavily linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park ahead of the 2021/22 campaign after netting an impressive 33 goals in all competitions so far this season.

La Liga pair Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with a mega money offer for the 20-year-old striker, but Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc has insisted the German side are confident of fighting off any transfer interest in him.

“We have a very clear plan to start the new season with Erling,” he told an interview with ARD Sportchau, as reported via Marca.

“I like to stick to the contractual basis and how discussions have been carried out in the last week.”

Haaland is under contract at Dortmund until 2024 and he is rumoured to be valued at €180m by Edin Terzic’s side.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to see their respective transfer budgets slashed this summer and a maximum ceiling of €150m from both clubs could allow Dortmund to retain the former RB Salzburg star.