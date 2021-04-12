Bayern Munich not interested in Barcelona target Gini Wijnaldum

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum this summer according to reports from Diario AS.

The Dutch international looks increasingly likely to leave Anfield when his contract expires this summer with Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman keen on a reunion with his former Dutch star at the Camp Nou in 2021.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has consistently stated his desire to keep Wijnaldum at the defending Premier League champions next season.

However, with no progress made on talks over an extension to his current deal, the 30-year-old now looks be heading to Catalonia.

Bayern’s withdrawal from a potential race to sign him has cleared the path for Koeman to make a move for the former PSV Eindhoven schemer.

Koeman’s transfer budget is likely to be reduced ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, due to the financial impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and he has highlighted free transfer options Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia as his primary targets.