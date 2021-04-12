Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele confident over extension talks

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has confirmed there is no update on his contract negotiations with the Catalan giants.

Ronald Koeman has reiterated his desire to keep the French international at the Camp Nou with his current deal in Catalonia set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, despite the lack of progress on a new contract, Dembele is confident his future will be sorted.

“There are still no talks over a renewal, but I feel good,” Dembele told BeIN Sports, as reported via Marca.

The former Borussia Dortmund star is enjoying his most consistent season with La Blaugrana, as part of an attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, with Dembele admitting he enjoying being played more as a striker in 2021.

The 23-year-old has already made 24 league appearances so far in 2020/21 and he should overtake his previous high of 29 from 2018/19 and he has also netted 10 goals in 37 games in all competitions with nine games still to play in league and cup action.