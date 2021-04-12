Barcelona receive huge boost on Ansu Fati recovery

Ansu Fati has not featured for Barcelona since November but the club have received a big boost on his injury recovery.

The 18-year-old has already undergone surgery twice for the knee injury and it had been feared that he would have to go under the knife for a third time due to the slow recovery process.

However, Catalan radio station RAC1, as per El Mundo Deportivo are now saying that his situation is improving and he may be able to avoid such treatment again.

Last month, a report in El Mundo Deportivo claimed that the swelling in the player’s knee was causing him such a degree of discomfort that he was unable to sleep properly.

The news of the concerns was first reported last month in Diario Sport, who said that there was a fresh build-up of fluid in the player’s knee and a third operation on the knee was a probable outcome.

There has been a great deal of excitement in Barcelona news about his future with five goals in 10 appearances this campaign but a timescale on his return is still deeply uncertain.

Now a full Spain international, the Blaugrana will be hopeful of Fati returning to action before the end of the current season.