Barcelona board has doubts over boss Ronald Koeman

Barcelona suffered a painful defeat in El Clasico against Real Madrid this weekend in a result which could have a big impact on the club’s La Liga title ambitions.

The appointment of Joan Laporta as the club’s new president last month had the potential to prompt a change of direction in the dugout.

Koeman was appointed last summer by the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and a change of board may have prompted a potential change in direction in the dugout.

Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta

However, at the end of last month a wave of reports – led by Catalan outlet Esport3 – claimed that Koeman had already been assured of his position beyond this summer by the new board, regardless of the side’s results for the remainder of the campaign.

Now, a report in La Sexta claims that there are doubts over the Dutchman in the corridors of power at the Camp Nou and other potential candidates have already been discussed.

It follows a report from Cadena Ser earlier in the day that the Blaugrana board had disagreed with Koeman on blaming VAR for the defeat on Saturday evening.

