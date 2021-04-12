Barcelona board has doubts over boss Ronald Koeman

Barcelona suffered a painful defeat in El Clasico against Real Madrid this weekend in a result which could have a big impact on the club’s La Liga title ambitions.

The appointment of Joan Laporta as the club’s new president last month had the potential to prompt a change of direction in the dugout.

Koeman was appointed last summer by the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and a change of board may have prompted a potential change in direction in the dugout.

However, at the end of last month a wave of reports – led by Catalan outlet Esport3 – claimed that Koeman had already been assured of his position beyond this summer by the new board, regardless of the side’s results for the remainder of the campaign.

Now, a report in La Sexta claims that there are doubts over the Dutchman in the corridors of power at the Camp Nou and other potential candidates have already been discussed.

💣💥 ¡DUDAS CON KOEMAN! 🚨 YA SUENAN NOMBRES… INFORMACIÓN MUY IMPORTANTE a partir de las 15:10 en #JUGONES. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/gG8OT6EDSH — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 12, 2021

It follows a report from Cadena Ser earlier in the day that the Blaugrana board had disagreed with Koeman on blaming VAR for the defeat on Saturday evening.