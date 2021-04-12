Barcelona board disagree with boss Koeman on VAR’s influence in El Clasico loss

The board of Barcelona are at odds with boss Ronald Koeman on the reason for their side’s El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid this weekend.

The Dutchman once again vented his anger at officiating during the match and believed it was influential in his side’s defeat, with Marca outlining how VAR has often been the focus of Koeman’s vitriol this campaign.

However, Cadena Ser say the Blaugrana board reject this premise and believe that the reason for their side’s defeat in the Spanish capital was not related to officiating decisions.

Without explicitly stating so in the report, it appears that the board of the Catalan club believe that their side were second best during the match and the outcome of the game was not an unjust one.

The loss means that Koeman’s side have slipped to third in the standings, but the report adds that the club are still confident in their ambitions of securing a domestic double this season.