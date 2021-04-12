Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix targeting 10-day injury recovery

Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix could return to action inside ten days after suffering a recurrence of a persistent ankle injury this weekend.

The Portuguese forward has struggled with ankle problems since the start of the season and he was forced off in the second half Atletico’s 1-1 La Liga weekend draw away at Real Betis.

The club have since confirmed he suffered a minor sprain and will miss their home game against Eibar this weekend due to the injury.

But according to reports from Marca, the problem is not as bad as originally feared and he could return before the end of the month.

That could potentially mean he will be fit in time for their clash with rock bottom Huesca on April 22 as Los Rojiblancos look to keep themselves ahead of the pack in the title race.

Luis Suarez missed the draw with Betis through suspension and the Uruguayan star is set to replace him in the starting line up against Eibar.