89 percent of Real Madrid fans want new deal for out-of-contract player

Whilst the Real Madrid news on contracts is focused on club captain Sergio Ramos, there is another important first-team member whose deal at the club is about to expire.

Lucas Vazquez is out of contract in the Spanish capital on 30 June and there has not yet been any movement regarding finding an agreement between the club and the player.

The versatile player is out for the remainder of the campaign and Marca outline how he has been left in limbo due to the injury, with his contract expiring in less than three months.

Vazquez has transformed his fortunes at the club this season and is now a key member not just of the squad but of the starting line-up – he has started 29 games across all competition this campaign compared to just 10 last campaign.

His versatility has been key at Los Blancos this season as he has impressed at right-back and also played a role in a front three.

The Marca report also shows that of over 46,000 respondents – 89 percent of the Real Madrid fans want the club to offer him a new contract and tie down his future.