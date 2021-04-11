Wolves plotting summer swoop for Valencia star Goncalo Guedes

Premier League side Wolves are considering a possible player-plus-cash deal for Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Former Los Che boss Nuno Santo has been heavily linked with a move for the Portuguese international in the last 12 months and he could now offer Patrick Cutrone as part of the negotiations.

Italian midfielder Cutrone joined Valencia on a six-month loan from Wolves in January and the La Liga side are open to completing a permanent deal for the 23-year-old if they can negotiate a cut price deal.

According to reports from Football Insider, Wolves will begin talks with a £15m offer plus Cutrone as soon as both players have completed their international duty at this summer’s European Championships.

Guedes has remained a regular starter for Valencia after joining them on a permanent contract from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 with 68 league appearances in the following two and a half seasons in Spain.