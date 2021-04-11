Valencia and Real Sociedad play out 2-2 draw at Mestalla

Valencia and Real Sociedad played out a fascinating 2-2 draw at Mestalla in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Soler missed an early penalty for the hosts, before Ander Guevara and Alexander Isak pulled the visitors into a 2-0 lead. A penalty from Daniel Wass and a goal from Gabriel Paulista sealed the comeback for Valencia, although Maximiliano Gomez did see red late on.

The result opens the door for Real Betis to overtake La Real should they beat Atletico Madrid at the Benito Villamarin in Seville this evening. Valencia stay in 13th thanks to the draw, level on points with Osasuna in 14th and a point behind Cadiz in 12th.

Valencia travel to Betis this coming weekend, playing in Andalusia next Sunday evening, before travelling north to Pamplona to do battle with Osasuna the following Wednesday. La Real host Sevilla next Sunday afternoon before playing Celta Vigo, again at Anoeta, the following Thursday night.