Spanish football morning headlines: Madrid end weekend above Barcelona but beset with injury issues while Messi has heated exchange with last night’s referee

Spanish football morning headlines for April 11th

Real Madrid end the weekend above Barcelona

Before Saturday night’s Clasico at Valdebebas, all the domestic power seemed to lie at Barcelona. Now, as noted by Marca, it’s clear that it instead lies at Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s men have, once again, won when it really counted, and saw their third consecutive Clasico victory take them above Barcelona in La Liga.

Read more here.

Real Madrid victorious but beset by injury problems

Real Madrid won El Clasico against their great rivals Barcelona, but as a result are traveling to face Liverpool in the Champions League with serious injury problems, note Diario AS. Lucas Vazquez came off after a heavy clash with Sergio Busquets, while Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde also were substituted with knocks. “We’re at the limit,” Zinedine Zidane said after the game.

Read more here.

Lionel Messi to last night’s referee: “Speak with respect!”

Lionel Messi and Jesus Gil Manzano, the referee who replaced the injured Antonio Mateu Lahoz at the last minute for last night’s Clasico, had a heated exchange during the game according to Mundo Deportivo. Messi’s Barcelona lost the game, ceding ground in the title race and giving Real Madrid’s charge life.

Read more here.