Sergio Ramos active in cooling tensions amid post-Clasico Barcelona rancour in the tunnel

The image of Gerard Pique remonstrating with referee Gil Manzano at the final whistle of last night’s Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Valdebebas in La Liga last night was only a taster of what was to come according to Marca.

Carles Naval, a Barcelona delegate, tried to calm Pique down as they left the field, but the tension carried into the tunnel where eyewitnesses have revealed several Barcelona players lost their cool toward the match official.

Their primary complaint centred on the referee’s decision to not award the Blaugrana a penalty late on when Martin Braithwaite took a tumble in the area, as well as the fact he barely gave them four minutes of injury time. Madrid are said to have been happy with the performance of Gil Manzano, and Sergio Ramos, ever the peacemaker, apparently was active in trying to cool Barcelona tempers amidst the post-game rancour.