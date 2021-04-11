Real Madrid face midfield injury dilemma ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is facing a further injury headache ahead of their midweek Champions League trip to Liverpool.

Los Blancos go to Anfield with a 3-1 first leg lead from last week’s win at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano but the French coach has admitted his side are struggling to cope with an injury crisis.

Lucas Vazquez is certain to miss out against Jurgen Klopp’s side, with preliminary reports claiming the Spanish international will not play again this season, after being injured this weekend’s El Clasico win over Barcelona.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, midfield pair Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos were also injured against the Catalans and face a fitness battle.

Both players were withdrawn against Barcelona, but Kroos is rumoured to be more likely to travel to Liverpool than Uruguayan star Valverde.

Dani Carvajal is still ruled out due to a long term injury but Raphael Varane and Eden Hazard could be fit in time to feature.