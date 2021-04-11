Real Madrid end the weekend above Barcelona

Before Saturday night’s Clasico at Valdebebas, all the domestic power seemed to lie at Barcelona. Now, as noted by Marca, it’s clear that it instead lies at Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s men have, once again, won when it really counted, and saw their third consecutive Clasico victory take them above Barcelona in La Liga.

Just a week before Zidane came back to take over Madrid for the second time, Santiago Solari’s men had just been beaten by Barcelona in La Liga and the Copa del Rey. That meant Barcelona had 96 victories from 243 Clasicos, overtaking Madrid with 95. Three games later, Madrid have 98 to Barcelona’s 96.

The last time Madrid won three Clasicos in a row was between 1977 and 1978, while their best-ever run came between 1962 and 1965, when they won six on the bounce. Barcelona’s best-ever run in Clasicos came during the Pep Guardiola era. If Barcelona can rally from this defeat and win La Liga, they’ll be the first to have ever done it having lost two Clasicos in the season.