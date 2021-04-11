Real Betis and Atletico Madrid name starting lineups ahead of pivotal La Liga clash

Real Betis welcome Atletico Madrid to the Benito Villamarin this evening in a crucial game in La Liga’s title race. El Clasico saw Real Madrid overtake Barcelona and move level on points with their city rivals, meaning Atletico have to win this evening to keep pace at the top of the league table. Both of them are on 66 points, while Barcelona are one behind on 65.

Betis have aspirations of their own. Manuel Pellegrini’s nickname is The Engineer, and the Chilean certainly has Los Verdiblancos motoring smoothly. Real Sociedad drew with Valencia earlier in the afternoon, opening up the path for Betis to overtake them and go fifth given they’re currently level on points with La Real. If they can achieve that, they’d be just behind city rivals Sevilla.

Atletico have won three of their last five, but they lost 1-0 to Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan just last weekend. Betis have similarly won three of their last five, and will certainly fancy themselves to do the business and spoil Atletico’s title charge. Diego Simeone has the misfortune of having to do without key players Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente.