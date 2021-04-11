Paris Saint-Germain preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe according to Telefoot and carried by Diario AS. The Frenchman is yet to have made a decision about his future, but indications suggest that he won’t stay in France but will instead look to secure a move to La Liga with Real Madrid.

Negotiations between PSG and Mbappe have been going on for weeks, and while they haven’t advanced nor have they been rejected. Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, is said to retain hope he can keep hold of his star marksman. Either way a decision won’t be announced until the season’s end. PSG are still fighting for Ligue 1, the Champions League and the Coupe de France.

If he decides against renewing, that doesn’t mean he’ll automatically be put on the market. There’s suggestions that PSG will risk losing him for free in the summer of 2022 by spending next season trying to convince him to renew his contract. Just in case he does depart for Spain this close-season, however, they are sizing up alternatives. Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Mo Salah have all been cited as potential targets for the French club.