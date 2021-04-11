Osasuna beat Europa League-chasing Villarreal 2-1 at La Ceramica

Osasuna picked up an excellent result in La Liga on Sunday afternoon, going to La Ceramica and beating Europa League-chasing Villarreal 2-1. Jon Moncayola gave the men from Pamplona the lead in the 64th minute, before a David Garcia own goal levelled proceedings. Ante Budimir scored the winner for Osasuna 16 minutes from time.

The result leaves Osasuna in 13th, taking them above Valencia. They’re now a point behind Cadiz and two shy of Granada, looking rather comfortable in mid-table. Villarreal, while admittedly prioritising their European commitments, will be disappointed with the home defeat. They’re level on points with Real Betis, but that will change if the Andalusians can get something against Atletico Madrid at the Benito Villamarin this evening.

Osasuna host Elche next Sunday afternoon before travelling to Mestalla to lock horns with Valencia the following Wednesday. Villarreal welcome Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Europa League quarter final on Thursday, going into the game with a 1-0 advantage. They travel to Levante on Sunday.