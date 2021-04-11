Lionel Messi to last night’s referee: “Speak well, referee, with respect!”

Lionel Messi and Jesus Gil Manzano, the referee who replaced the injured Antonio Mateu Lahoz at the last minute for last night’s Clasico, had a heated exchange during the game according to Mundo Deportivo. Messi’s Barcelona lost the game, ceding ground in the title race and giving Real Madrid’s charge life.

Messi shouted “Speak well, referee, with respect!” to the referee during the game, apparently not liking the attitude with which he was operating. Madrid’s Casemiro was sent off for a second yellow late on, and there was a penalty shout turned down for Barcelona in the final stages of the game, too.

Messi equalled Sergio Ramos’ record by playing the game, drawing level as the footballer with the most appearances in El Clasico with his 45th. Ramos was in the stands for the game, injured, and with both of their contracts expiring in the summer, it’s unknown whether either will get a chance to add to it.